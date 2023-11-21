The world is tilting towards talent and scripts, Kriti Sanon

Sanon on how the Bollywood industry can become more accessible for outsiders, “The industry can become more accessible for outsiders if we start creating equal opportunities—if you’re launching someone from the industry, make sure you’re also giving space to someone who doesn’t belong but is probably more talented. Slowly, very slowly, the world is tilting towards talent and scripts rather than stars and big names.”

On what’s next for her, Sanon says, “I’ve seen a lot of videos on vision boards and on manifesting that say that if you believe something can happen, it will. But with me, I’ve realised that if I desperately chase a particular milestone, it just doesn’t happen. Maybe five years from now I will have bought a house for my parents, as my mother’s deepest desire is to have chai in the garden every day. Hopefully, I will also be waking up to sunlight, cuddles from my puppies…and perhaps even someone special.”

On understanding what she seeks in a partner and finding someone who pays attention to the little things, she says, “I have a real mama bear instinct for looking after the people I love. Something as insignificant as carrying a jacket while going to the movies in case I feel cold or thoughtfully ordering food when I come back home after working late can make a relationship feel so meaningful.” IANS/KB