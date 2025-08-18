Shashi Tharoor Surprises Netizens with the Origin of Sambhar – Here’s What You Need to Know

The experiment worked, and in Sambhaji’s honor, the dish was named “sambar.” What began as a culinary accident soon became a beloved staple across South India.

Tharoor summed it up with a witty remark: “Sambar was invented in the South because of the North. Whatever you may do to sambar now can’t be worse than what we did to your daal back then.”

The tale highlighted how food often carries stories of cultural exchange, conquest, and adaptation. Today, sambar is central to Tamil and Kerala cuisine, but its origins reflect a unique blend of Maratha cravings and South Indian creativity.

Beyond food history, the session showcased Tharoor’s trademark style of blending humor with knowledge. A politician, author, and former diplomat, he has represented Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in the Lok Sabha since 2009. He currently chairs the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs.

Tharoor is widely admired for his command of English and his ability to turn ordinary conversations into engaging narratives. His sambar story at the RED FM show was another example of how he connects history, culture, and wit—leaving his audience both amused and enlightened. [Rh/VP]

Also Read: