Shashi Tharoor Surprises Netizens with the Origin of Sambhar – Here’s What You Need to Know

At a RED FM show titled “South Side Story”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offered a witty take on the history of South India’s favorite dish—sambar. Known for his sharp humor and eloquence, Tharoor explained that sambar’s roots can be traced back to Maratha rule in Tamil Nadu.
During a light-hearted food discussion, Tharoor was asked about Delhi’s version of sambar. With a smile, he quipped: “What North Indians did to sambar is not as bad as what we South Indians did to your daal.” The remark drew laughter from the audience before he delved into the dish’s history.
Tharoor recounted that when the Marathas conquered Thanjavur, Sambhaji—the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj—was made ruler. Far from his homeland, Sambhaji missed his favorite daal. But the ingredients used in Maharashtra were unavailable in the South. To please their ruler, local cooks improvised. They blended tamarind, lentils, and vegetables to create a dish that resembled his daal.
The experiment worked, and in Sambhaji’s honor, the dish was named “sambar.” What began as a culinary accident soon became a beloved staple across South India.
Tharoor summed it up with a witty remark: “Sambar was invented in the South because of the North. Whatever you may do to sambar now can’t be worse than what we did to your daal back then.”
The tale highlighted how food often carries stories of cultural exchange, conquest, and adaptation. Today, sambar is central to Tamil and Kerala cuisine, but its origins reflect a unique blend of Maratha cravings and South Indian creativity.
Beyond food history, the session showcased Tharoor’s trademark style of blending humor with knowledge. A politician, author, and former diplomat, he has represented Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, in the Lok Sabha since 2009. He currently chairs the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs.
Tharoor is widely admired for his command of English and his ability to turn ordinary conversations into engaging narratives. His sambar story at the RED FM show was another example of how he connects history, culture, and wit—leaving his audience both amused and enlightened. [Rh/VP]
