Plagiarism Allegations Against T-Series Emerge After Music Producer Accuses Label of Ripping Off His Beats for Raanjhan Song from Do Patti

The music producer claimed that he had posted the beat, which T-Series ripped off, two years ago. Sachet-Parampara, the popular composer duo, composed the song Raanjhan, which T-Series released on November 20, 2024. The music video has gained over 335 million views on YouTube.

The international music artist was surprised to see that the song had over 290 million streams on Spotify. He dug deep into the credits and discovered that the Hindi song came from India’s biggest label, T-Series. KMKZ said he started sending emails to everyone he could find, including the artists, but he received no updates from them.

“So, I start sending emails. I emailed the artist. I emailed everybody at T-Series that I could find and I got zero response from anybody,” said the music producer.

KMKZ further explained that he has no idea of his next move because the music label “pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube.” He claimed that T-Series neither contacted him nor paid or credited him for the song, which topped the Indian Billboard charts. “They (T-series) didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything,” said KMKZ.

See Also: Sequel Buzz Grows as ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Smashes Records

He requested anyone who could connect him with the right person to do so and asked his viewers to share the Instagram reel. KMKZ said, “Please get this video to them and have them DM me asap! And please leave a comment on this video and share it so it can reach the right people.”

The reel was accompanied by a caption that stated many similar stories exist where producers get ripped off by big names nowadays. “but man 300m streams and number 1 on billboard is crazy. I DEMAND A PLAQUE.”

This incident is not the first time the music label has faced plagiarism allegations. The song Raanjhan is from the OTT film Do Patti (2024), directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh.

Musician Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar accused T-Series and Sachet-Parampara of plagiarising her husband Rajarshi Mitter’s song. She claimed the song Maiyya from the Netflix film Do Patti was plagiarised. Nilanjana shared a Facebook post asking all her fans to shame the music label as well as the music composers. She called T-Series a “joker” and Sachet-Parampara a “filthy thief.” “How dare you guys even do this?! if you can’t make music then don’t steal it you useless buggers!” she wrote in the Facebook post. [Rh/VS]

Also Read:

