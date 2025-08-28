The old mine cut diamonds debuted in the 18th century with the purpose of shining under candlelight. During this period, jewellers featured these old mine diamonds in many pieces such as necklaces, brooches, and rings. This era included the Georgian, Victorian, and Edwardian periods.

Mines in Brazil and India once supplied the old mine cut diamonds, and jewellers gave them a distinctive design by cutting them by hand, not machines. They have a unique squarish shape with soft and rounded edges.

Old mine cut diamonds became popular in the late 1800s when diamond production in Africa started to overtake that of Brazil’s “old mines” and the much older mines of India.

India once produced a major share of the unique old mine cut diamonds along with Brazil. The Golconda mines, located in south-central India in present-day Andhra Pradesh, once served as a landmark source for these old mine cut diamonds. The stunning stones were once collected from the riverbeds and caves located near the Godavari and Krishna valleys.

Miners extracted popular stones like the Koh-I-Noor from India before the British colonial rulers seized them. The journey of these precious treasures has never halted—from India to the global stage.

Now, the stone has transcended time itself, making a comeback after centuries. The precious mine cut rock has once again found its place in the internet era, centuries after its origin.

The description of the ring matches the early origin of the rock in India, and internet users continue to debate whether the 14-time Grammy winner is wearing a stone of Indian origin.

The old mine cut shows its romantic features, and the dazzling gold band enhances them. Taylor Swift, as the iconic owner, brings all of it together to create a new definition of romance and love. [Rh/VS]

