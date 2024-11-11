The sound of a voice impacts the story you hear in a song

Sound of a voice: Have you noticed that sometimes the song lyrics tell a story that hits you hard, while at other times you barely notice the words being sung?

Erik Bye sings 'Vår beste dag' in a way and at a pace that has us listening attentively. And the message in Joni Mitchell's 'Both Sides Now' is perceived differently when sung by the artist as a young woman, compared to her older self.

"Song lyrics are understood differently, depending on who is singing. The voice of the person singing can decide what message you as a listener are left with", says Kari Iveland.

Iveland has a long career as a singer behind her, an experience she made good use of when researching how different singing voices can result in different understandings of the lyrical meaning.

"You can read the lyrics of a song and perceive them as simple or banal. But when you hear it being performed, it sounds absolutely fantastic," says Iveland.



A lifelong relationship with the voice

Kari Iveland's doctoral thesis, 'Lyrics, Voices and the Stories They Tell' (2024), is about the relationship between the singing voice and lyrics.

Drawing on various academic theories and literature, as well as her own experience as a songwriter, singer and artist, Iveland proposes a new framework to uncover different experiences of voice and lyrics, and the relationship between them.

"The human relationship with the voice is of great importance for how we understand both song lyrics and other oral messages. We humans learn to identify, recognise and use our voices even before we are born," she says.

We activate our own voice and listen to others. And we learn how the voice functions, is understood and used in different contexts, and how to express ourselves to be understood.

"We can recognise when a voice sounds happy, sad or angry. We recognise our loved ones and hear how they feel just from the sound of their voice," says Iveland.



The interaction between text and voice

Some styles and genres of music are more text-driven than others. Rap, ballads and protest songs are examples of styles where the lyrics play the most important part.

At the other end of the scale are musical styles such as disco and jazz. Here, the sound of the words and the sound of the voice can be perceived as more significant than the content of the text.

As an example, Iveland points out two artists with very different styles:

"Bob Dylan has a speaking way of singing that makes us pay attention to what he says. In contrast, with someone like Beyoncé, it’s the sound of the voice that stands out the most."

Therefore, two artists could perform the exact same song yet leave the listener with two different experiences. The listener’s understanding is shaped by several factors, such as context, personal life experiences and individual taste.

"The singer's voice also plays a part, since our lifelong experience with voices allows us to perceive nuances and differences in voice quality and vocal delivery. The words we say aren't necessarily what's most important, but how we express ourselves," Iveland says.

The song tells stories

When lyrics and voice come together in music, sound, stories and meanings are created.

One example from Iveland's thesis is the 1980s fundraising campaign that was fronted by the song 'We Are the World'. The message of "We are the world" is amplified through the vocal arrangement where a single voice multiplies into two, three voices before finally becoming a whole chorus of voices.

"The song shows how vocals, in this case individual voices and multiple voices together, can be used to underline something you want to express with your lyrics," Iveland says.

She points out that the harmony between the artists whose voices we recognise, creates a sense of community.

"But at the same time, this type of production and message delivery can also create a sense of exclusion," she says.

Iveland believes we should be cautious about drawing conclusions when it comes to what stories are being told in music. Lyrics and voices tell stories, but so does the way a melody is sung. At the same time the listener is influenced by the immediate surroundings and the artist performing the song.

"To look for the one true understanding or the true meaning of the song lyrics, often shifts the focus onto something outside of the song, something stable. But what ultimately matters, is what arises in us when we listen to the song."

Proposes four approaches

In her thesis, Iveland proposes four ways to approach lyrics and voices. You can listen to the song, read the lyrics, sing the song, or write the song and lyrics yourself. The different approaches to the lyrics can also reveal different meanings.

Her approaches form a framework for analysing how text, voice and storytelling interact, and how the song lyrics manifest in different understandings, creations and performances.

"In my field, Popular Musicology, no one has had this exact focus before," she says.

Iveland is currently working on a textbook based on her thesis, where her 40 years of performing experience is put to good use. AlphaGalileo/SP