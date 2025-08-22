Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption, Share Excitement About Next Chapter of Parenthood in ‘Both Peace and Privacy’

Key Points:
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl adopted this summer. The couple shared the news in an Instagram post on August 21, requesting privacy as they begin their journey into parenthood.
In their joint statement, Brown and Bongiovi wrote, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”
The announcement marks a significant new chapter for the 20-year-old actress, who has previously expressed her desire to start a family early. In March, during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Brown said, “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my dream since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom in the same way my mom was to me.”
Brown and Bongiovi’s relationship dates back to June 2021, when Bongiovi shared a selfie with the actress on Instagram, sparking speculation about their romance. The two first connected online before making their relationship public later that year.
The couple tied the knot in May 2024 in a private ceremony, followed by a larger reception in Italy several months later. In October, they posted photographs from their wedding celebrations at Villa Cetinale, where Brown wore two different bridal gowns. Sharing images from the event, the actress captioned one post, “Forever and always, your wife.”
Brown, who gained international recognition for her role as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, has balanced her personal milestones alongside a demanding acting career. She finished filming the show’s fifth and final season at the end of 2024. The season, one of Netflix’s most highly anticipated releases, is scheduled to premiere on November 26, 2025, and will conclude the supernatural drama that launched her career at the age of 12.
Her husband, Jake Bongiovi, 23, is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. While largely known for his modelling work and social presence, he has accompanied Brown at several high-profile events over the past few years.
The adoption news adds another personal highlight to a year of milestones for the couple, who continue to maintain a strong presence on social media while emphasizing their wish for privacy in family matters.
With Stranger Things nearing its conclusion, Brown’s career continues to evolve alongside her new role as a mother. She remains one of Netflix’s most prominent stars and has expanded her portfolio to include film and business ventures.
The couple's announcement quickly drew attention from fans and media outlets worldwide, marking the start of their next chapter as parents.
