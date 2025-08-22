Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption, Share Excitement About Next Chapter of Parenthood in ‘Both Peace and Privacy’

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl adopted this summer. The couple shared the news in an Instagram post on August 21, requesting privacy as they begin their journey into parenthood.

In their joint statement, Brown and Bongiovi wrote, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

The announcement marks a significant new chapter for the 20-year-old actress, who has previously expressed her desire to start a family early. In March, during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Brown said, “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my dream since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom in the same way my mom was to me.”

Brown and Bongiovi’s relationship dates back to June 2021, when Bongiovi shared a selfie with the actress on Instagram, sparking speculation about their romance. The two first connected online before making their relationship public later that year.