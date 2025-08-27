Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement; Social Media Erupts with Fans Pouring in Wishes for the Pop Star and Her Footballer Beau

The photographs of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement have been spreading like wildfire, popping up in feeds everywhere and breaking all records. The pictures remind us of a ‘love story’ taken straight out of a Disney movie, with hundreds of flowers in a backyard setup. The news prompted reactions not only from her fans—the one and only Swifties—but also from industry big names.

The post even received a thumbs-up from the royals, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, among the list of well-wishers who liked the post. Celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor’s best friend Selena Gomez also liked and shared the engagement photographs.

Wishes poured in from all sides. Not just her fans, but even her haters congratulated the singer on her engagement. Yes, we are talking about the President himself. Donald Trump once shared a post on a random Sunday on his Truth Social account, writing in capital letters: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

That shallow post came right after the pop singer endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. However, after the engagement news broke, the President was asked about it during a cabinet meeting. He addressed the press and wished the couple lots of luck, referring to Taylor as a "terrific person.” The sudden change of heart grabbed the eagle-eyed fans, who quickly connected the dots of the beef he had with Swift.