Podcast: Master of Deceit, Episode 1 - The Secret Life of Mr. Wang

Podcast: Wang Shujun is 76. A Chinese American scholar, he says he loves the U.S. and has dedicated the last thirty years of his life to advocating for democracy in China from his adopted home of Flushing, New York. The FBI says he was living a double life and is actually a spy for Beijing.

Is he an American patriot caught up in a game he doesn’t understand -- or an agent for a foreign government living a double life?

Discover the truth in RFA's thrilling 5-episode podcast series, "Master of Deceit," launching July 20. RFA/SP