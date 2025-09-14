Documentary on Caste Discrimination Premieres in Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Va., Sept 14: A packed hall in suburban Virginia fell silent Saturday evening as the opening frames of The Caste Rush lit the screen, drawing a diverse audience into a raw examination of caste, discrimination, and the charged debates surrounding Hindu identity in India and abroad.

Directed by Nikhil Singh Rajput and produced by Indic Dialogue, the 60-minute documentary delves into caste-based exclusion, including bans on temple entry, and interrogates how the Hindu social system is understood — and often misunderstood — in public discourse.

The Fairfax premiere was hosted by Indic Dialogue and marked by lively discussion as community members, activists, and students reflected on the themes.

The screening came at a moment when caste has moved to the forefront of American political debate.