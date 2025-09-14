Documentary on Caste Discrimination Premieres in Fairfax, Virginia

By Lalit K Jha
Fairfax, Va., Sept 14: A packed hall in suburban Virginia fell silent Saturday evening as the opening frames of The Caste Rush lit the screen, drawing a diverse audience into a raw examination of caste, discrimination, and the charged debates surrounding Hindu identity in India and abroad.
Directed by Nikhil Singh Rajput and produced by Indic Dialogue, the 60-minute documentary delves into caste-based exclusion, including bans on temple entry, and interrogates how the Hindu social system is understood — and often misunderstood — in public discourse.
The Fairfax premiere was hosted by Indic Dialogue and marked by lively discussion as community members, activists, and students reflected on the themes.
The screening came at a moment when caste has moved to the forefront of American political debate.
Several states, including California, have considered or passed bills explicitly addressing caste discrimination, drawing strong responses from Hindu groups who argue that the measures stigmatise their faith.
“The reason for the screening here is a very negative narrative on Hinduism and caste, especially in schools and even some of the states,” said community leader Narasimha Kopulla, who attended the event.
He pointed to California’s SB-403 as an example, describing the film as “a small endeavour to take out those myths and bring the truths”
Audience members emphasised the role of education in bridging divides. “These kinds of documentaries, when people watch them, you start to learn more about each other, and it brings better understanding in the communities,” one speaker said, calling the film “so well made, professionally”.
For some, the message ran counter to prevailing political narratives. “I watched this movie about the caste system and I enjoyed it quite a bit,” said another attendee. “It showed no discrimination. It was the opposite of what politics was trying to portray, and it was very enlightening compared to the dichotomy that the U.S. presents about India”.
Suresh Shenoy, vice chairman of Wheels Global Foundation, called the documentary “an eye-opener.”
He added: “The message that came out loud and clear today is that the caste system is highly misunderstood and many people, even of Indian origin, don’t get it, let alone the broader community in America.”
Shenoy urged that the film be shown more widely, including in libraries, schools, and civic clubs. “They need to understand what we are all about and our rich heritage,” he said.
See Also: Top 10 Must-Watch Movies for Journalists
Other participants placed the documentary in a broader context of global Hindu identity.
One speaker argued that “Islamist and leftist gangs are going against Hindus to divide and conquer,” citing legislation such as California’s SB-403. “That is a really horrible bill,” the attendee said. “You need to tell your caste… there are oppressors [and] oppressed communities.
The evening ended with calls for continued storytelling. “This is really an eye-opening movie for quite a few people because I will tell you, 99% of the Hindu community doesn’t even know that this exists,” another voice said, stressing the need for more films. “We make sure that we fund the future series and all of the documenters”.
For Rajput and the Indic Dialogue team, The Caste Rush is both cinema and intervention — a rebuttal to narratives they believe distort Hindu society and a plea for nuanced engagement. In Fairfax, that plea found resonance with an audience determined to carry the conversation forward. [5WH/VP]
Also Read: