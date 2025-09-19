Reese Witherspoon says losing ‘Gone Girl' role was an ‘ego check’

Los Angeles, Sep 19: Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has spoken about her exit from the 2014 thriller film “Gone Girl,” which eventually went to actress Rosmund Pike.

Witherspoon opened up about the film while it was in development. At the time, Witherspoon had been attached to star in the adaptation as Amy Elliott Dunne, receiving approval from author Gillian Flynn and shepherding the project through her production company.

However, once director David Fincher came aboard, he decided against casting her in the role, reports variety.com.

“David sat me down — and this is not on David — but David’s like, ‘You’re totally wrong for this part, and I’m not putting you in it,'” Reese said on the “Las Culturistas” podcast.

She added: “I had all these conversations with the writer Gillian Flynn, and she was like, ‘No, I’d really like you to do it.’ … But (Fincher) was like, ‘You’re wrong.’”

The thriller, which also stars Ben Affleck, proved a breakthrough for Pike, who scored her first Academy Award nomination for the film, landing a nod for best actress.

“That was, first of all, an ego check for me,” Witherspoon recalled about her conversation with Fincher.