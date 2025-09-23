71st National Awards: Mohanlal calls cinema, the ‘heartbeat’ of his soul

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Malayalam cinema legend, Mohanlal, who was feted with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, said in his acceptance speech that cinema is the beating heart of his soul which empowers his art and creativity.

The actor started his speech as he greeted the dignitaries and the audience in the packed hall of Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. He said, “It's with profound pride and gratitude that I stand before you today, having received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, an honor instituted by the Government of India, in the name of the revered father of Indian cinema. As a representative of the Malayalam film industry, I am deeply humbled to be the youngest recipient and only the second ever from the street to be bestowed with this national recognition. This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the entire Malayalam cinema fraternity”.

The actor further mentioned that sees the award as a collective tribute to the Malayalam film industry, legacy, creativity and resilience.

He went on, “When I first received the news from the Centre, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honor, but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of our cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's gentle hand, allowing me to accept this award on behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry. To be honest, I never dared to dream of this moment, not even in my wildest dreams. And so this is not a dream come true, this is something far greater. It's magical, it's sacred”.

Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award is India’s highest award in the field of cinema, and is conferred to the best of the artistes in cinema, who have shaped the contours of Indian cinema.