Spider-Man film series to hit Indian big screens again in November

Mumbai, Sep 29: The entire Spider-Man film franchise is scheduled for a re-release across India this November commencing with Tobey Maguire as the web-slinger.

From Sam Raimi’s iconic Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire to Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man films featuring Andrew Garfield, and from blockbuster adventures of Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the visually groundbreaking Spider-Verse saga, cinephiles will experience every era of the superhero on the big screen once again.

The saga will begin with Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man on November 14. On November 21, Andrew Garfield will be lighting up the screens. Tom Holland will be seen as the web-slinger on November 28th and on December 5 onwards the Spider-Verse: The animated multiverse will commence.

The re-release is designed as a celebration for both longtime fans and a new generation discovering the hero’s journey. Each film will showcase Peter Parker’s evolution from an ordinary teenager into the ultimate friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, said in a statement: “Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and inspirational characters in the world.”