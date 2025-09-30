From a Pandemic Romance to Divorce: Dhanashree Verma Alleges Yuzvendra Chahal of Cheating

However, Dhanashree’s revelation suggests otherwise, revealing the reality behind closed doors. When Kubbra asked her when she realized the marriage was in trouble, she was direct, saying, “First year. Caught him in the second month.” Her statement suggests that trust in their relationship was shaken almost immediately.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra officially finalized their divorce in March 2025, after over a year of separation. Dhanashree has publicly clarified that the separation was mutual and amicable, without any financial disputes, denying claims of a settlement involving ₹4.75 crore in alimony.

Chahal, on the other hand, has admitted to going through a difficult period owing to the split. He has publicly talked about battling depression and suicidal thoughts in the aftermath of the divorce while facing scrutiny and accusations. However, Chahal was recently seen vacationing with RJ Mahvash, adding to speculation and media attention.