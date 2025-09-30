From a Pandemic Romance to Divorce: Dhanashree Verma Alleges Yuzvendra Chahal of Cheating

Dhanashree Verma alleged on Rise and Fall that Yuzvendra Chahal cheated just two months into their marriage.
The couple married in December 2020 and finalized their divorce in March 2025, with Dhanashree denying any financial disputes.
Chahal denied the allegations, but sightings with RJ Mahvash sparked widespread social media discussion.
In a recent episode of the reality show Rise and Fall, choreographer Dhanashree Verma made a startling revelation about her marriage with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She casually told co-contestant Kubbra Sait, “Caught him in the second month,” pointing out that she discovered Chahal’s alleged infidelity just two months into their marriage. Her confession has caused a stir on social media, with fans debating the revelation.
The love story of Dhanashree and Yuzvendra began during the COVID-19 pandemic, quickly captivating the public. Their romance developed gradually, resulting in an engagement in August 2020, and they tied the knot in a ceremony in Gurugram by December the same year, which was widely publicized on social media. The couple had a picture-perfect presence in the eyes of the public, enchanting fans with their shared posts, smiles, and apparent happiness.
However, Dhanashree’s revelation suggests otherwise, revealing the reality behind closed doors. When Kubbra asked her when she realized the marriage was in trouble, she was direct, saying, “First year. Caught him in the second month.” Her statement suggests that trust in their relationship was shaken almost immediately.
Dhanashree and Yuzvendra officially finalized their divorce in March 2025, after over a year of separation. Dhanashree has publicly clarified that the separation was mutual and amicable, without any financial disputes, denying claims of a settlement involving ₹4.75 crore in alimony.
Chahal, on the other hand, has admitted to going through a difficult period owing to the split. He has publicly talked about battling depression and suicidal thoughts in the aftermath of the divorce while facing scrutiny and accusations. However, Chahal was recently seen vacationing with RJ Mahvash, adding to speculation and media attention.
The internet was flooded with diverse reactions after Dhanashree’s candid confession, dividing public opinion. Some praised her for speaking out, while others believe personal matters should remain private. The dynamics of their relationship are still under public scrutiny, reflecting the intense curiosity that follows celebrities in the spotlight.
This story reminds us of the complexities of relationships that are often hidden behind the mask of perfection. It also highlights the importance of sensitivity and respect when discussing private lives in public, even for celebrities. Amidst all this, Dhanashree’s disclosures on Rise and Fall have added a dramatic twist to their story. [Rh/SY]
