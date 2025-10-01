Diljit Dosanjh sets the stage on fire with ‘Rebel’ song ahead of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Mumbai, Oct 1: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh who is expanding his prowess across the globe, is now consolidating his stardom down south. His new track ‘Rebel’ from the upcoming Kannada movie ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ was unveiled on Wednesday.

The song crooned by Diljit Dosanjh is impactful and intriguing in every element. Bringing the massive and thrilling world of Kantara to the audience, the song also features Diljit. While his vocals create magic, his presence in the song perfectly amps up the entire vibe. The track further elevates the excitement for the film’s release.

Taking to their social media, the makers shared the Rebel song and wrote, “A voice that roars rebellion, a beat that shakes your soul. The #REBEL song from #KantaraChapter1 just got extra special with #Diljit Dosanjh's magic. In Cinemas #KantaraChapter1onOct2”.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious undertakings. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.