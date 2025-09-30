Brussels Eyes Frozen Russian Assets To Finance Ukraine Beyond 2025

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



With the United States indicating that it may not be willing to finance Ukraine’s defence needs for much longer, the European Union is looking into various ways of footing a larger part of the bill in 2026 and 2027, assuming -- as most people in Brussels do -- that the war will continue.

The most obvious hint of this came during European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s annual policy address to the European Parliament earlier in September in which she floated the idea of a “reparations loan.”

More information has emerged about how this loan would work in a one-page discussion paper provided by the commission to EU member states. Seen by RFE/RL, the paper was briefly discussed by the bloc’s ambassadors on September 26.

Von der Leyen is due to present this paper to EU leaders as they meet for an informal summit in Copenhagen on October 1 to discuss Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to be in attendance. The bloc’s finance ministers are also expected to go over more details when they assemble in Luxembourg next week.

While not all the loan mechanisms have been hashed out yet, a few of the outlines are clear.

Any loan to Ukraine would be based on frozen Russian assets in the EU that have been immobilized since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion more than three years ago. The loan would be provided without actually touching the cash itself, and Ukraine would have to return the money only after Russia pays for war damages.

The reparations loan, if approved, could solve a number of issues.

Most importantly, it would give Ukraine the cash injection it needs while eliminating any potential vetoes by recalcitrant EU member states, such as Hungary and Slovakia.

It would also settle the question of what to do with Russian assets in the bloc and relieve pressure on the EU budget.