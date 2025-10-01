Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 1: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru following complaints of fatigue and breathing issues after participating in a hectic election campaign for the Bihar polls.

Kharge, 83, is showing symptoms of persistent fever, and hospital authorities are yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

Hospital sources said Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, had gone for a general health check-up on Tuesday night after developing a fever and complaining of leg pain. He underwent routine medical tests, including an ECG and was advised to get admitted. He will remain in the hospital on Wednesday. However, doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and that he is being treated in the general ward.

Senior doctors are monitoring his health. According to party sources, Kharge carried out his political activities as usual on Tuesday morning and appeared normal.