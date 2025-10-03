Akshay Kumar shares disturbing incident when his daughter was asked for nude pictures

Mumbai, Oct 3: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in ‘Jolly LLB 3’, has shared a disturbing incident where his daughter, Nitara.

On Friday, the actor attended the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025, and shared how his daughter was asked for her nude pictures while playing an online game.

The actor said in his speech at the event, “I would like to share a small incident with you, which happened at my home a few months ago. My daughter was playing a video game.There are some video games that you can play with someone, you are playing with an unknown stranger. When you are playing, you get a message saying, ‘Thank you, that was great’ or ‘You are doing so good’, very courteous messages. Suddenly, the person said, ‘Where are you from?’ She wrote, ‘Mumbai’. And then everything was normal again. The person told her, ‘Well played. You did very well’. Very courteous, it felt respectful”.