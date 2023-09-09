'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' teaser: Akshay Kumar is man on coalfield rescue mission

The teaser of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' was unveiled on Thursday.

The teaser begins with a regular day at the Raniganj coalfield in West Bengal until a coal mine worker notices a leakage which eventually leads to flooding inside the coalfield with the workers getting trapped.

Akshay’s character rises to the occasion as he gives pep talk to his team on the ground and prepares to rescue the workers trapped inside the coal mine.