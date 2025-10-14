Kylie Jenner Showcases Singing, Rapping Skills in Music Debut

Los Angeles, Oct 14: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has officially stepped into the music scene with Terror Jr’s new single, “Fourth Strike,” in which she showcases both her singing and rapping skills.

The single is a continuation of Terror Jr’s song “Three Strikes,” which was featured in an ad campaign for the launch of her lip glosses nearly a decade ago.

To celebrate that milestone, Kylie was featured in “Fourth Strike” and sings a small snippet at the end of the song. She ends her verse by whispering her purported artist name, “King Kylie,” reports variety.com.

The song is used in a new commercial that leans into the teal-tinted visuals of “King Kylie,” the edgy alter ego Jenner launched back in 2014, the same year she began to conceptualise her beauty company.

Over the weekend, Jenner announced that she’s re-launching some of her signature products from that timeframe under the “King Kylie” banner.

In the commercial, Kylie shows off her acting chops, playing a prisoner who has just been released. Her mother, Kris Jenner, picks her up in a black convertible, and the pair drive off into the sunset.