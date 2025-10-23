How this Marathi language Indian film is challenging stereotypes about queer rural life

It is precisely this willingness to break cinematic conventions and defy storytelling norms that makes “Sabar Bonda” subversive. Drawing from Rohan’s own experiences of grappling with his father’s death and exploring his identity as a queer man while reconnecting with his ancestral roots, the film blends personal history with fiction to create a deeply moving story. It follows Anand (Bhushan Manoj), a call-center worker from Mumbai, who returns to his family’s village in rural Maharashtra for the traditional ten-day mourning period after his father’s death. There, he reconnects with his childhood friend Balya (Suraaj Suman), a local farmer. As Anand navigates grief and familial pressure to marry, the two develop a tender bond that provides both solace and a sense of belonging.

The film’s title, which translates to “Cactus Pears” in Marathi, acts as a metaphor for the protagonists’ journey. Just as the cactus fruit is thorny on the outside but sweet and juicy on the inside, so too do the protagonists endure hardship and navigate love in their harsh rural environment, yet ultimately carve out a space for intimacy and comfort. Another remarkable aspect of the film is that it is in the Marathi language. For far too long, queer narratives in India have been dominated by Hindi cinema, with only a handful of films offered in other vernacular languages, such as Malayalam or Bengali. Very few Marathi films have explored queer narratives, making “Sabar Bonda” a rare and significant contribution to vernacular queer storytelling in India.

“Sabar Bonda” subverts typical queer storytelling in another way by shifting the focus away from stereotypical trauma-centric tropes of coming out and familial violence, and instead, focusing on the rich inner world of its characters. In the film, Anand’s mother knows about her son’s sexuality and quietly supports him. Toward the end of the film, Anand’s mother “guesses” Balya’s sexuality as well and quietly makes space for the two to live together. Such acts of quiet solidarity are rarely depicted in mainstream narratives. The film also challenges the assumption that support for queerness comes only from “educated,” urban-dwelling individuals; instead, it emphasizes that empathy can transcend class, education, and social background. Even though the words “gay,” “queer,” or “homosexual” are never explicitly used, the motifs of queerness are unmistakably embedded throughout the film.

By foregrounding the intimate lives that Balya and Anand carve out in an otherwise hostile environment, “Sabar Bonda” serves as a subtle yet incisive mirror to society, compelling viewers to revisit the questions posed at the beginning: How should queer couples navigate the trials of family and marriage with limited or no social, legal, or religious support? And why must they be confined to the margins while their non-queer counterparts move safely through society with their privileges intact?

Widespread acclaim, and rightfully so

The film has received widespread acclaim, winning the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. The Film Critics Guild rated it 8.6/10, with chairperson Anupama Chopra calling it “a lyrical, languid journey of self-discovery and belonging that offers hope even in difficult circumstances.”