Diljit Dosanjh Wins ₹50 Lakh on KBC, Refuses to Leave Hot Seat: Turns Quiz Show into a Laughter Fest

Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh left the audience and host Amitabh Bachchan in splits on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. He brought his signature humour to the show, turning the quiz show into one filled with comedy. Diljit won a cash reward of ₹50 lakh and was playing for the people who were affected by the Punjab floods. He refused to leave the hot seat even after the announcement of the time being over went off.



Amitabh Bachchan told him the time was up following the hooter, to which Diljit playfully protested, saying, “There are two more questions. So, you can go ahead and ask, I will answer.” He then added that he would not be leaving the seat as he had not lost yet. The episode highlighted how Diljit could turn a tense quiz situation into lighthearted humour, making it quite memorable.

Diljit crossed the ₹50 lakh mark with the question, “Which famous musician composed the original distinctive tune that plays at the beginning of Doordarshan broadcasts?” The options for the question were: A. Ustad Bismillah Khan, B. Pandit Ravi Shankar, C. Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, and D. Dr. L Subramaniam.