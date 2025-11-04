Diljit Dosanjh Wins ₹50 Lakh on KBC, Refuses to Leave Hot Seat: Turns Quiz Show into a Laughter Fest

Diljit Dosanjh won ₹50 lakh on KBC while playing for Punjab flood victims.
He humorously refused to leave the hot seat after the timer went off.
Diljit shared nostalgic memories of watching Amitabh, Dharmendra, and Rajesh Khanna on Doordarshan.
Singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh left the audience and host Amitabh Bachchan in splits on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. He brought his signature humour to the show, turning the quiz show into one filled with comedy. Diljit won a cash reward of ₹50 lakh and was playing for the people who were affected by the Punjab floods. He refused to leave the hot seat even after the announcement of the time being over went off.
Amitabh Bachchan told him the time was up following the hooter, to which Diljit playfully protested, saying, “There are two more questions. So, you can go ahead and ask, I will answer.” He then added that he would not be leaving the seat as he had not lost yet. The episode highlighted how Diljit could turn a tense quiz situation into lighthearted humour, making it quite memorable.
Diljit crossed the ₹50 lakh mark with the question, “Which famous musician composed the original distinctive tune that plays at the beginning of Doordarshan broadcasts?” The options for the question were: A. Ustad Bismillah Khan, B. Pandit Ravi Shankar, C. Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, and D. Dr. L Subramaniam.
Diljit was confused between two options and was hesitant to use a lifeline. He said, “I was averse to using a lifeline.” He then used the 50-50 lifeline upon Amitabh Bachchan’s encouragement, which left him with options B and D. He then smiled and confessed that he had a hunch the answer was B and that his lifeline got “wasted.” He further added that he only used the lifeline because Amitabh Bachchan told him to. Amitabh Bachchan had told him that it was okay to use a lifeline as it would only give him more confidence in his answer.
He got the answer right and earned ₹50 lakh, after which the hooter went off. He also shared his experience as a child and how he used to watch movies on Doordarshan as he grew up. He said that he loved the movies of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as they were filled with action. He also said that he felt sad watching Rajesh Khanna’s movies as they were emotional ones.
The honest remarks of Diljit lifted the atmosphere as Amitabh Bachchan could not stop laughing. The blend of innocence and wit was perfectly captured in the moment. As the time came to an end and Amitabh Bachchan reminded him of the time running out, Diljit, however, was not ready to leave. He said, “I did not lose, give me my money.” The statement was welcomed by an eruption of laughter from Amitabh Bachchan himself and the audience.
His playful insistence drew laughter from the audience and even from Amitabh himself, who tried to convince him that the rules were final. The question on Doordarshan also served as nostalgia, bringing the conversation full circle. The appearance soon became one of the most talked-about celebrity moments of the season owing to its humour and heartfelt nostalgia. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: