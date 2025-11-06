India’s top court moves to regulate comedians and influencers’ speech

This story by Sumit Kumar Singh originally appeared on Global Voices on November 6, 2025.

India’s Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling on August 25, 2025, involving both comedians and social media influencers. The court directed stand-up comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar to issue public apologies to the complainants for remarks they made in a YouTube video, which critics say mock people with disabilities.

The court was hearing three cases, including two petitions filed by YouTubers Ranveer Allahabadia and Ashish Chanchlani seeking to consolidate multiple First Information Reports (police complaints in India) lodged against them in connection with India’s Got Latent, a reality talent show. The duo stirred controversy over a joke about parents and sex. The third case was a petition filed by M/s SMA Cure Foundation against comedians Samay Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, and Sonali Thakkar.

“Something crazy”

The order, delivered by the Supreme Court of India on August 25, 2025, stemmed from a writ petition (W.P.(C) No. 460/2025) filed by the Cure SMA Foundation of India — an advocacy NGO focused on spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disorder that causes severe physical disabilities. The Foundation accused the comedians of mocking people with SMA and other disabilities in an episode of India’s Got Latent on YouTube.

The petition drew attention to the immense cost of SMA treatment — particularly the INR 16 crore (equivalent to USD 1.81 million) gene therapy injection for infants. During the show, comedian Samay Raina referenced a real-life charity campaign to save a two-month-old infant with SMA who required gene therapy. During the show, he described it as “something crazy” happening, and then made a joke that the mother would enjoy the financial windfall of donations over the child’s treatment.

In another instance, Raina was seen speaking with a visually impaired person and asked, “Which of your eyes should I look into?” — a remark some perceived as belittling the contestant’s blindness by mocking their inability to make eye contact.

Regulating content created for commercial purposes

Comedy proponents argue that satire is an important instrument of democracies, while critics allege that some comedians are crossing moral boundaries and social norms. The rise of stand-up comedy and influencer culture in India, amplified by YouTube’s vast reach, has further expanded this debate.

With the latest ruling, the Court has decreed that creators carry added responsibility for content created for commercial purposes.

The Division Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi directed the government to frame guidelines for regulating digital content. These rules, the Court said, must strike a careful balance between freedom of expression and the dignity of marginalized communities. It further noted that the growing commercialization of digital platforms could have a chilling effect on speech, underscoring the need for new norms to ensure that expression remains responsible — especially when driven by commercial interests.

Judicial directive and constitutional framework

The Supreme Court's decision on August 25, 2025, holds significant social weight in India because it shows how the courts are pushing for more accountability in digital spaces, where critics say stand-up comedians and influencers often blur lines between humor and harm.

The order directly addresses India’s constitutional framework. Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, while Article 19(2) allows for reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order, morality, and decency. Article 21 extends this protection to life and personal liberty, which the courts interpret as a right to the dignity of marginalized individuals.

The Court observed that satire and humor are protected, but commercial content that breaches people’s dignity is not protected and could potentially be subject to further regulation. As digital satire becomes more mainstream and platforms like YouTube host increasingly provocative content, this judgment appears to signal a push toward greater caution among creators.