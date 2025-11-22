“Enough Is Enough”: Sherlyn Chopra Shares Struggles That Led to Implant Removal

She added, "You can imagine how much relief I got after getting these implants removed. “In the pursuit of social media advice and views, we put our lives at risk by taking such irrational decisions. But now I don't want to involve my body in any of this. Enough is enough,” said Sherlyn.

She added, “The definition of ‘sex bomb’ or ‘bombshell’ has been set in today's society. The statistics of a 36-24-36 figure body have been set in mind. But who has set them? Why do we believe that statistics is an hourglass figure? And that anything other than that number is not perfect?”

She further asked, “Who decides what is a perfect figure and what is not? Enough is enough. It is high time that we start embracing our authenticity, our realness. It is high time that we start taking pride in who we really are and how far we have come. Maybe my breasts are small. Maybe my nose is small. Maybe this and that. But we can also think that whatever I am, I am a creation of God, and he loves me the way he has made me.”

For the uninitiated, Sherlyn Chopra got her breast implants removed a few days ago and further appealed to people to love themselves the way they are.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

