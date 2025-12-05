Critics Warn of ‘Catastrophic’ Threat If Netflix Acquires Warner Bros.

David Ellison reportedly met with Trump administration officials on Thursday to “press his case” against Netflix’s pending acquisition of WBD. An unnamed senior official told CNBC on Friday that the Trump administration is treating the Netflix-WBD deal with “heavy skepticism.”

While some expressed relief that Paramount appears—at least for now—to have lost the bid for Warner Bros., antitrust advocates argued such a view overlooks the much broader and more serious threat of corporate consolidation.

“Does anyone think Netflix won’t do what Trump wants to get their deal through?” asked Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project. “The threat to democracy isn’t the Ellisons, it’s media consolidation.”

The American Prospect‘s David Dayen expressed a similar sentiment, writing on social media: “Keeping WBD out of Paramount’s hands is good. Putting it in Netflix’s is still unlawful consolidation though. This is the #1 streamer merging with #3. State enforcers should speak up.”