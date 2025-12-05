Netflix Levels Up; Claims the Bid of ‘Warner Bros. Discovery’ Like a Series Finale Moment

The online streaming industry has seen a major turn as industry giant Netflix emerged as the winning bidder for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming business after a week-long competitive auction. A proposal of around $28 per share has been offered, along with a breakup fee amounting to $5 billion as a way to safeguard the agreement against regulatory and closing risks. Netflix has made clear its intent to acquire the television studio along with its major streaming business, as the final approval remains pending.

Warner’s vast content library which ranges from blockbuster film franchises and television properties to the HBO/Max streaming service has been included in the deal. The final share price and structure would determine the value range of the deal, but it is currently estimated to be around $70–75 billion. Netflix would be closing the deal by making the transaction through 80–85% cash, which demonstrates the seriousness of the bid, as it would ensure a speedy seal to the agreement.

Warner Bros. has been through a series of financial and strategic pressures as there was a notable subscriber shift that resulted in disappointing growth. This led to putting the studio and streaming arm up for bidding. There was considerable pressure as the losses suffered by the company affected overall profits, leading to dissatisfied shareholders due to their financial loss. The company then decided to break up its content assets and put them up for sale.