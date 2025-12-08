Calm Wins Over Chaos in Bigg Boss 19: Actor Gaurav Khanna Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize

As Salman Khan stood with Gaurav and Farrhana while declaring the winner as Gaurav, the actor appeared stunned. He lifted the trophy and dedicated his victory to the fans and people who stood by him, making it a point to connect with the audience. Thanking those who believed in his silence, he said, “I wanted to stand on my own without doing all this. I wanted to speak only when I had to speak and not on provocation.” He also expressed gratitude to the reality show team, including host Salman Khan, for giving him a platform where he did not have to change his personality and could stay true to himself.

This was not the first time Gaurav won a reality show, as he had earlier claimed the crown of Celebrity MasterChef by showcasing his cooking skills. The back-to-back victories have added more shine to his career. Not just on the show but also as a person, he has established himself as a grounded performer who connects with viewers without getting involved in controversies, making him unique and widely appreciated.

The 19th season of the reality show featured contestants from all walks of life, including actors, musicians, and entrepreneurs. The season progressed with weekly tasks, unexpected turns, and eliminations. Salman Khan congratulated all the contestants, especially Gaurav, for “playing with dignity” as the season came to an end. The show highlighted how a contestant could succeed through actions and endurance while avoiding loud confrontations and arguments. [Rh]