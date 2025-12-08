Calm Wins Over Chaos in Bigg Boss 19: Actor Gaurav Khanna Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize

Gaurav Khanna wins Bigg Boss 19 and takes home the trophy with ₹50 lakh cash prize.
Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More finish as first and second runners-up.
Salman Khan praises Gaurav for his calm, drama-free journey on the show.
Bigg Boss 19 got its winner of the season as the title was crowned to television star Gaurav Khanna. The finale was broadcast both on television channel Colours TV and streaming platform Jio Hotstar, hosted by Bollywood’s “Bhaijaan” Salman Khan on Sunday night, December 7, 2025. The winner, Gaurav Khanna, took home the much-coveted Bigg Boss trophy along with a cash reward of ₹50 lakh, which was declared during the winner announcement, adding more suspense to the finale as the prize money had not been disclosed earlier. The season delivered several shockers with emerging strong personalities, shifting alliances, and a winner who focused more on restraint than confrontation.
The race gave viewers the top five contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More. As the show advanced towards its finale showdown, Tanya Mittal and musician-composer Amaal Mallik were eliminated, leaving the audience with three finalists to choose the winner from. In the final race, Gaurav emerged on top, with Farrhana ending up as the first runner-up and Pranit as the second. The win is being celebrated as it feels different from earlier Bigg Boss victories, as the actor stayed away from constant fights and drama from the very beginning. This made him stand out and win the hearts of not only fans but also the show’s host, Salman Khan, with his composed demeanour.
The “Anupama” actor stood out for maintaining his calm conduct inside the house, which did not go unnoticed and paid off in the end. His approach was even openly acknowledged by Salman Khan earlier, who told Gaurav that he would like to work with him very soon. While the show is known for the fights and chaos inside the house, Gaurav went ahead and changed the format for himself by adopting a more balanced approach that showcased clarity.
As Salman Khan stood with Gaurav and Farrhana while declaring the winner as Gaurav, the actor appeared stunned. He lifted the trophy and dedicated his victory to the fans and people who stood by him, making it a point to connect with the audience. Thanking those who believed in his silence, he said, “I wanted to stand on my own without doing all this. I wanted to speak only when I had to speak and not on provocation.” He also expressed gratitude to the reality show team, including host Salman Khan, for giving him a platform where he did not have to change his personality and could stay true to himself.
This was not the first time Gaurav won a reality show, as he had earlier claimed the crown of Celebrity MasterChef by showcasing his cooking skills. The back-to-back victories have added more shine to his career. Not just on the show but also as a person, he has established himself as a grounded performer who connects with viewers without getting involved in controversies, making him unique and widely appreciated.
The 19th season of the reality show featured contestants from all walks of life, including actors, musicians, and entrepreneurs. The season progressed with weekly tasks, unexpected turns, and eliminations. Salman Khan congratulated all the contestants, especially Gaurav, for “playing with dignity” as the season came to an end. The show highlighted how a contestant could succeed through actions and endurance while avoiding loud confrontations and arguments. [Rh]
