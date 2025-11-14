Bihar Assembly Results: Sattu Paratha and Jalebi on the Victory Menu as Celebration Plans Begin Even Before Vote Counting Starts

Victory sweets are also being prepared at the residence of RJD’s Mokama constituency candidate Veena Devi. The menu includes Rasgulla, Litti Chokha, and other traditional items. Veena Devi is contesting against JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh and Jan Suraaj’s Priyadarshi Piyush.

JD(U) candidate Anant Singh will reportedly host a grand feast for nearly 50,000 people, for which invitations have already been sent. The celebration plans are also underway in Patna, where a menu of 500 kg of laddus and 5 lakh rasgullas is being prepared ahead of the Bihar election results. The laddus were ordered by BJP State Executive Committee member Krishna Singh Kallu.

The Bihar Assembly Election 2025, conducted in two phases—November 6 and November 11, 2025—witnessed the highest-ever voter turnout at 66.91%. With 7.4 crore voters participating and 2,616 candidates contesting for 243 Assembly seats, most exit polls have projected a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) followed by Mahagathbandhan (MGB).

The vote counting will conclude by 6 pm on November 14, 2025. With the intense battle for power and the pre-planned victory menus already set in motion, Bihar is set to witness a significant moment that will determine who will form the next government.

