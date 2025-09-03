Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Spills the Tea on her Extravagant Home, Compares it to Heaven and a 7-Star Hotel

The Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal has gained widespread popularity for her luxurious style and tales of an extravagant lifestyle. The Gwalior-born entrepreneur recently went viral on the internet for boasting about her personal life and comparing her house to a 7-star hotel On Big Boss season 19 hosted by Salman Khan.

Amidst a conversation with Bhojpuri actor Neelam Giri on Big Boss season 19, Mittal started describing her house, putting it at par with a 5-star or even a 7-star hotel.

She said that her house resembles heaven itself. She remarked, “Matlab swarg hota hai naa? Agar dharti pe hota toh aisa hi dekhta. Sapno jaisa hai. (I mean, you know what heaven is like, right? If it existed on Earth, it would look like my house. It is like a dream.)”

She went on to boast, “Tujhe 5-star ya 7-star hotel saste lagenge uske aage. Pura ek floor hai mere kapdon ke liye—2,500 sq. ft. main hain mere kapde. Har floor pe 5 naukar rehte hain, aur 7 drivers hain. (Even 5-star or 7-star hotels would seem cheap compared to it. I have an entire floor just for my clothes—2,500 sq. ft. dedicated to them. There are 5 servants on every floor and 7 drivers in total.)”

See Also: From Bulk to Balance: Dwayne Johnson’s Dramatic Weight Loss Stuns the Internet

Born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Mittal carved her path with a degree in architecture from Chandigarh University. She soon ventured into modeling and pageantry, winning the Miss Asia Tourism title in 2018 and representing India at the Miss Asia Tourism Universe pageant in Lebanon.

Her entrepreneurial journey led to the creation of “Handmade with Love by Tanya,” a brand specializing in handcrafted handbags, accessories, and saris that celebrate Indian textiles and craftsmanship.

For Mittal, saris are more than fashion—they’re a symbol of cultural pride. With over 2.5 million Instagram followers, she blends motivational content with glimpses of her lifestyle.

Mittal’s financial success is striking. Her monthly earnings reportedly exceed Rs 6 lakh, driven by product promotions and advertising. This contributes to her estimated net worth of nearly Rs 2 crore, making her one of Bigg Boss 19’s wealthiest contestants.

Her flair for extravagance extends to the show, where she brought over 800 saris, along with jewellery and accessories. While talking about her entry,

Tanya said, “I am not leaving my luxuries behind, I am taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day I have decided on 3 sarees which I will be changing throughout the day.”

In the Bigg Boss house, Mittal quickly forged bonds with Neelam Giri and actress Kunickaa Sadanand. Known for addressing injustices and speaking her mind, she resonates with viewers.

Her boasts about her palatial home sparked a frenzy online, with fans demanding for a virtual tour. Social media users compared her lifestyle to fictional rich characters, with one joking if she lives in a mall, while others questioned why someone so wealthy would join Bigg Boss. Mittal’s bold personality and lavish lifestyle continue to captivate audiences, blending glamour with authenticity. [Rh/Eth/VS]

Also Read: