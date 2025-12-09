After Trump Vow to Intervene, Kushner Linked to Paramount’s Hostile Bid for Warner Bros.

Paramount Skydance on Monday launched a hostile bid to take over Warner Bros. Discovery shortly after US President Donald Trump publicly expressed skepticism of Netflix’s proposed deal to acquire parts of the media company—and pledged to intervene in the federal review process.

“It is a big market share, there’s no question about it,” Trump said late Sunday of Netflix’s proposed $83 billion purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) film studio and streaming business.

“I’ll be involved in that decision,” the president added.

Hours after Trump’s comments, Paramount CEO David Ellison—the son of billionaire GOP megadonor and close Trump ally Larry Ellison—announced the hostile bid to buy WBD, attempting to subvert the Netflix deal by taking an all-cash, $30-per-share offer directly to Warner Bros. shareholders.