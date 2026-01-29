“I am going on a long, long break”: Stand-Up Comedian Zakhir Khan Announces Multi-Year Hiatus from Comedy to Focus on Health and Recovery

Social media was flooded with messages backing Zakir’s choice to prioritise his well-being. One user wrote, “This is how life should be—earn and achieve till a certain level, then take a step back and enjoy what all you earned. Yahi toh zindagi hai!!” Another fan echoed the sentiment, saying, “Health should be the priority.”

In an interview with Gulf News, Zakir elaborated on his health struggles, explaining that certain hereditary conditions tend to surface with age. He admitted that he had pushed himself too hard for nearly a decade, prioritising work above everything else. “When you keep your foot on the accelerator for ten straight years, the body is bound to take a hit,” he said, adding that he realised during a US tour last year that it was no longer possible to balance work and health.

Zakir also spoke about the sense of responsibility he feels as the first person in his family to pursue stand-up comedy without any connections or guidance, achieving large-scale success. “When you are the first in your family to do something, you have to build a lot of bridges so that the people who come after don’t have to suffer the same challenges you did. That’s what I’ve done for 10 years. In every city, you have to have a little family — people who come to your events, show you around, make you feel at home,” he said.

However, he added that maintaining these relationships came at the cost of sleep and personal well-being, eventually leading to burnout. “Relationships take work, time, and effort. And so where will that time come from? For me, it’s from my sleeping schedule. But if you keep your foot on an escalator for ten years, your body is bound to suffer,” he explained.