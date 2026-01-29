“I am going on a long, long break”: Stand-Up Comedian Zakhir Khan Announces Multi-Year Hiatus from Comedy to Focus on Health and Recovery

Zakir Khan revealed during his Hyderabad show that he will take a break from stand-up comedy for 3 to 5 years (possibly until 2028–2030)
In interviews, Zakir said years of nonstop touring, lack of rest, and hereditary health issues forced him to reconsider his lifestyle
The announcement went viral, with fans widely praising his decision to prioritise health, expressing love and support for his decision.
Zakir Khan, the stand-up comedian, has announced a long break from comedy to focus on his health and personal life. The announcement was made during his live show in Hyderabad, part of his ongoing Papa Yaar tour. Zakir told the audience that the break could last three to five years, after he completes his current commitments.
Speaking candidly, Zakir shared that years of nonstop touring and work have taken a serious toll on his health. During his Hyderabad show, he said, “I am going on a long, long break, till 2028, 2029, or probably 2030 — three, four, or five years of break for health and a few other things.” The clip of the show has gone viral, with fans praising his decision and expressing their love and support.
Social media was flooded with messages backing Zakir’s choice to prioritise his well-being. One user wrote, “This is how life should be—earn and achieve till a certain level, then take a step back and enjoy what all you earned. Yahi toh zindagi hai!!” Another fan echoed the sentiment, saying, “Health should be the priority.”
In an interview with Gulf News, Zakir elaborated on his health struggles, explaining that certain hereditary conditions tend to surface with age. He admitted that he had pushed himself too hard for nearly a decade, prioritising work above everything else. “When you keep your foot on the accelerator for ten straight years, the body is bound to take a hit,” he said, adding that he realised during a US tour last year that it was no longer possible to balance work and health.
Zakir also spoke about the sense of responsibility he feels as the first person in his family to pursue stand-up comedy without any connections or guidance, achieving large-scale success. “When you are the first in your family to do something, you have to build a lot of bridges so that the people who come after don’t have to suffer the same challenges you did. That’s what I’ve done for 10 years. In every city, you have to have a little family — people who come to your events, show you around, make you feel at home,” he said.
However, he added that maintaining these relationships came at the cost of sleep and personal well-being, eventually leading to burnout. “Relationships take work, time, and effort. And so where will that time come from? For me, it’s from my sleeping schedule. But if you keep your foot on an escalator for ten years, your body is bound to suffer,” he explained.
Zakir reiterated that while he loves performing, taking time off now is necessary to sustain his career for years to come. “I’ve been touring for many years now… it’s time for me to look after my health. I’ve tried to balance work and health, but I need time out to manage things. But I love to perform; I want to perform when I’m 80,” he said, adding that prioritising his health now would allow him to continue comedy in the long run.
During the Hyderabad show, Zakir thanked his fans for their unwavering support and expressed deep gratitude to the audience. He said the break was essential to take care of his health and sort out other personal matters. He also shared on Instagram that all his shows until June 20 would be part of a celebration.
Zakir Khan’s announcement comes amid a broader trend of celebrities stepping back from their careers for personal reasons. Recently, singer Arijit Singh also surprised fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing on January 27, 2026, in an Instagram post. He stated, “I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off.”
Suggested Reading: