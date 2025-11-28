“It’s a Social Burden We Are Putting on You, Not a Penal Burden”: Top Court Directs Comedian Samay Raina and Four Others to Host Events to Raise Funds for People with Disabilities

The counsel appearing for the comedians urged the bench to retract the order requiring them to conduct events twice a month. The counsel explained that their clients do not host a show every month and submitted before the top court, “I will invite them on whatever shows I hold.” However, the bench refused to change its order and stated that the shows can also be hosted via YouTube.

CJI Kant said that until the next hearing of the case, “we hope and expect that such few memorable moments will take place.” He further added that all the people involved are in a well-to-do position in society, and if their popularity has exceeded a certain mark, it can be shared with others as well. “It’s a social burden we are putting on you, not a penal burden,” said CJI Kant.

The order was directed as an after-effect of a plea submitted by the Cure SMA Foundation, which stated that the remarks made by the comedians in their now-defunct show India’s Got Latent were insensitive and offensive.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, who appeared on behalf of the SMA Foundation, explained how insensitive jokes can disrupt efforts to raise funds for people suffering from the rare genetic disorder.

She emphasized that individuals with SMA have achieved significant milestones despite their condition. She told the bench that people with SMA are working at companies like Microsoft and studying at institutions such as Michigan State University, among others.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a rare genetic disorder that weakens certain muscles in the body and is usually diagnosed during infancy. The controversy began with the show India’s Got Latent, hosted by popular comedian Samay Raina, which has now been shut down.

See Also: Constitution Day Special: Ambedkar’s ‘Grammar of Anarchy’ Warns That Freedom Survives Only Through Unity

In one episode of the show, the host and other comedians were seen making insensitive remarks about people suffering from SMA and other disabilities. The controversy sparked a discourse on the limits of free speech and how boundaries for comedy or satire should be discussed.

Raina and the others were initially summoned by the Mumbai police and later by the apex court when the Cure SMA Foundation filed a plea.

In the recent hearing, CJI Kant also proposed a law similar to the SC/ST Act that could lead to punishment if an insensitive joke is made mocking people with disabilities. “Why not consider a law along the lines of the SC/ST Act, with clear punishment for demeaning them?” asked CJI Kant. He further cautioned the comedians to act with care when performing both in India and abroad and to refrain from making any insensitive remarks in the future.

[Rh]

Suggested Reading: