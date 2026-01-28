‘Calling it Off’: Bollywood’s Most Beloved Voice Arijit Singh Breaks the Internet With His Cryptic Instagram Post, Sparks Farewell Fears Among Fans

Fans woke up to shocking news as singer Arijit Singh posted on Instagram hinting towards his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday night, January 27, 2026. The quiet announcement has thrown Bollywood into an emotional spiral, raising questions about the end of an era as fans felt it on a personal level.

The owner of the chart-dominating voice is widely known for his humility and “down-to-earth” demeanor. Even after having an estimated net worth of around ₹414 crore (approximately $50 million), the global superstar remains a rare phenomenon who never stopped being a simple and grounded human being.

Arijit started the post by wishing everyone a happy new year and thanking his listeners for all the support and love through the years. He then continued with his announcement, saying, “I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off.” He ended the post by calling his career a “wonderful journey.” The post then caused a storm among fans, as everyone interpreted it to be a farewell message from playback singing in films.

Fans React With Shock, Gratitude, and Denial

Fans flooded social media platforms with their reactions within minutes of the announcement, describing it as “heartbreaking,” “unreal,” and “the end of Bollywood’s soul.” This quickly turned into a trending topic with heated discussions, as many speculated that he might be turning to a new chapter by ending his career in Bollywood playback singing. Many started deciphering the post, with some speculating it to be either a misunderstanding or a temporary pause rather than a permanent decision, while others shared clips of songs that have ruled the playlists of millions for over a decade.

His Final Playback Track: Matrubhoomi

Arijit Singh’s last playback track would be the January 26, 2026, release “Matrubhoomi,” which is a part of the Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan, if the post is indeed a farewell to the industry. The patriotic song, released on Republic Day, showcases sacrifice, emotion, and national sentiment, giving the legend a powerful sign-off. Listeners are now revisiting the song with renewed intensity, taking it as a symbol of an unintentional farewell.