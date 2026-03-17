JoJo Siwa says she feels like 'two different people'

She told E! News, "Meghan Trainor once told me, she said, 'You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them’. One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris. I was like, 'I get what you're saying now’. I love (Chris) so much. I need there to be a mini (Chris)’”.