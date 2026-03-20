Classic introvert: Cillian Murphy speaks about his very early bedtime

He said, "I think when I was younger, I would always be up for the, like: 'Come back to the dressing room and we'll have a drink and we'll go out'. Then as I got older, I just couldn't fake it, I think, any longer. Yeah. And then, but equally, I couldn't sleep. So I didn't know what to do. Like, I didn't [want to] go for a long walk, have a bath. I didn't want to go to the pub. Sit alone drinking, not a good idea. I didn't know what to do".