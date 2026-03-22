Deepika Padukone steps out with Ranveer Singh amid chatter about her social media silence on Dhurandhar 2

A Tweet read, "Yami Gautam: pure class and the perfect example of a wife She stood by her husband Aditya Dhar when no one knew him and now, when everyone's praising him. That's what a perfect wife looks like. On the other hand, there's Deepika Padukone, who was reportedly seeing other guys while committed to Ranveer Singh. Despite her husband's blockbuster #Dhurandhar (#Dhurandhar2) that's on everyone's lips, she didn't tweet, mention, or say a single word about it. Why settle for a partner who can't cheer for you or feel proud of your wins?"