Rose isn’t 'completely comfortable' in her own skin: Not yet fully there

The singer said, "I definitely am. I feel it in my bones now. A few years ago, I would say, 'It's already been that many years’. But now I really feel the decade. We've been through so much. I'm grateful for those years. In the past, I would focus only on the performing, working version of myself and neglect the others. But I've learned that if I want everything to function well, I need to take care of every part of me, and I'm still learning how to do it”.