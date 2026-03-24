Sharwanand: 'Biker' is a tough film to shoot

"Trust us, this film is much more than the little laps we showed, and it is bigger than what Telugu Cinema has seen until now! To this kind of an experience, to this kind of a scale," it had said and further added, "We want to give you a product that races in your hearts, pumps up your adrenaline, and makes you breathless! Biker stands postponed, not just to give you a film but an experience like never before. BIKER is coming to theatres in 3D, 4DX and many more formats. Tighten your helmets. You are in for a ride of a lifetime."