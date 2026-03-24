Shivani Narayan tells Tamil film industry: Ensure the daughters of this soil are also given the chance to live and grow

Shivani then said, "We often take immense pride in the saying "Vandharai Vaazhavaikum Thamizhagam" (Tamil Nadu, the land that gives life to those who come here). Our cinema reflects this spirit; we are "One Cinema" that welcomes and celebrates talent from every border. However, we must also ensure that the people of this soil are given the chance to live and grow alongside them. We must also ensure that the daughters of this soil are given the chance to live and grow. We believe in the power of art to unite us. We are one "Cinema". However, it is deeply painful to witness the persistent bias that overlooks our own regional actresses and local talent."