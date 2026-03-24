Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Pallichatambi' teaser promises a gripping period film!

Taking to his Instagram page to post pictures of the places they had shot at, the director wrote, "From the first shot in Thodupuzha, to the final patch shoot across states, the long road of #Pallichattambi comes to an end today. A beautiful journey of hard work finally crosses the finish line. See you in theatres on April 09, 2026. Love from Team Pallichattambi. #PallichattambiMovie #April09_2026 #DijoJoseAntony."