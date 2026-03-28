Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse-starrer Lenin's release postponed to June 26!

The film’s title glimpse opens with scenes reminding one of the final battle in the epic Mahabharata. We then see Akhil Akkineni’s character appear with an intense look and a clenched fist, as if he is ready for a struggle. A voice over says, “My dad said that when one is born, one has life and no name. Similarly, when one dies, one does not have life and only the name remains. How that name should be remembered is…” and the title ‘Lenin’ appears. The film has a tagline that reads,’No war is more violent than love’.