Vijay Antony pens adorable birthday greeting to wife; says she is his love, his owner and his world!

Taking to his X timeline to pen the cute heartfelt birthday greeting to his wife, the actor wrote, "@mrsvijayantony My love, my owner, my world… my dear Pattu, Wishing you many more happy returns of your birthday. Today, my gift to you is a promise from my heart — No one in your life can ever love you the way I do… not even God. You are the purpose of my life, my partner, my everything. I love you."