Amid Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce Reports, Netizens Ask Whether Disha Patani Is the Reason Behind It?

Mouni Roy, known for the TV show Naagin, has recently become a topic of discussion across the internet after reports emerged that she and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, have parted ways after four years. It all began on Instagram when eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on the platform. In Insta lingo, it is considered one of the classic ways to break sad news.

However, the divorce rumours spiralled out of control when Roy’s close friend and actress Disha Patani also unfollowed Nambiar.

Amid the chaos, just hours later, the couple officially confirmed that they had decided to separate after four years of marriage. They shared the news on the very platform where the rumours first emerged — Instagram.

The couple wrote, “We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

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They also addressed the narratives surrounding their private lives, calling them “fictitious” and “blatant falsehoods.” “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding,” the ex-couple wrote.

They stated that they would cherish their friendship and expressed their sincere appreciation for the viewers’ understanding. The couple further requested that their privacy be respected during this time.

Amid the divorce reports, Mouni Roy has turned off her comment section, while reports claim that Suraj Nambiar deleted their photographs together and also deactivated his Instagram account.