Amid Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s Divorce Reports, Netizens Ask Whether Disha Patani Is the Reason Behind It?

Key Points:
Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, have separated after four years of marriage.
Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other, along with Roy’s close friend Disha Patani, who also unfollowed Suraj Nambiar.
Several users started speculating that Disha Patani caused their divorce, claiming that she and Mouni Roy were in a lesbian relationship.
Mouni Roy, known for the TV show Naagin, has recently become a topic of discussion across the internet after reports emerged that she and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, have parted ways after four years. It all began on Instagram when eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on the platform. In Insta lingo, it is considered one of the classic ways to break sad news.
However, the divorce rumours spiralled out of control when Roy’s close friend and actress Disha Patani also unfollowed Nambiar.
Amid the chaos, just hours later, the couple officially confirmed that they had decided to separate after four years of marriage. They shared the news on the very platform where the rumours first emerged — Instagram.
The couple wrote, “We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”
See Also: Rekha’s Life Mirrored Her Parents’ “Romantic but Complicated” Story: From Failed Love Stories to Being Labelled a ‘National Vamp’ After Her Husband’s Suicide, Scars Fade
They also addressed the narratives surrounding their private lives, calling them “fictitious” and “blatant falsehoods.” “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding,” the ex-couple wrote.
They stated that they would cherish their friendship and expressed their sincere appreciation for the viewers’ understanding. The couple further requested that their privacy be respected during this time.
Amid the divorce reports, Mouni Roy has turned off her comment section, while reports claim that Suraj Nambiar deleted their photographs together and also deactivated his Instagram account.
Suraj Nambiar is an entrepreneur and Dubai-based businessman. The couple crossed paths in 2018 in Dubai during New Year’s celebrations. Initially, they were in a long-distance relationship, as both lived in different countries but travelled to meet each other.
They tied the knot in 2022 following both Bengali and Malayali wedding rituals and traditions. Mouni Roy posted their wedding pictures with the caption, “I found him at last.. Hand in Hand, blessed by family and friends, we are married. Need your love and blessings.”
As Mouni Roy disabled the comment section on her divorce announcement post, users literally swarmed the actress’ older posts, where they dragged Disha Patani into the controversy and blamed the Baaghi 2 actress for their separation. One user wrote, “Divorce ke baad new husband Disha” (“After the divorce, the new husband will be Disha”).
The friendship between Disha Patani and Mouni Roy has often been under public scrutiny, with several speculations about whether the duo is more than just friends. Users on Reddit started threads asking, “What is going on between the two?” and speculated that Disha and Mouni were in a lesbian relationship, which allegedly led to Roy’s divorce from Suraj Nambiar. Several users, however, defended the actors, stating that they could simply be “friends.”
From posting each other’s pictures on social media to publicly showing affection, several users on X speculated whether the duo were secretly dating. Amid the drama, many users on X urged people not to speculate based on mere hunches and photographs. One X user wrote, “It’s very easy to play detective and come up with theories, but since none of us are going to support her emotionally or financially, the least we can do is not bring her down.”
[VS]
Suggested Reading: