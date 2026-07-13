The Odyssey Watch Guide: Things to Know Before Watching Christopher Nolan's Latest Adaptation of the Greek Epic

Reports say that film also draws elements from some related stories such as Virgil's poem, ‘The Aeneid’, and the play Agamemnon, which is a Greek tragedy by Aeschylus. It takes inspiration from the Trojan tradition instead of going page-for-page adaptation of Homer’s work.

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Let Us Take A Look At The Setting

Poem opens in medias res (in the middle of things) i.e. neither at the start of the Trojan War nor at the start of Odysseus’ journey home. It instead starts from the middle of his journey. The hero is stranded on the island of Calypso and encounters a goddess-nymph who wishes to make him her husband for all eternity.

Penelope, his wife, holds off her suitors who have taken over the king’s palace in Ithaca. Odysseus’s wife’s plot is more than waiting for her husband but in the poem her motivations are left with many questions throughout the narrative, which Nolan pointed on its complexity in an interview. Emily Wilson, a classical scholar drew a parallel with the way Helen of Troy’s suitors threatened to steal a married woman from her marital house, as though she were a bride in her 2018 translation of ‘The Odyssey’. The ambiguity of Penelope’s motivations were discussed by Wilson in her notes.

Telemachus, Odysseus’s son, has never seen his father since he was an infant. Now, Telemachus has grown up and is ready to go on a quest of his own far from home.

The world of ‘The Odyssey’ is a full combination of reality and myth. The gods exist to be a major figure throughout the events that happen. In Wilson notes, she writes, “The gods in the Odyssey, like those of the Iliad, are self-interested beings, whose interventions in human lives are motivated by their own desires, whims and preferences rather than by a consistent commitment to uphold moral law.

Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and warfare, appears before Odysseus frequently to help him in his journey. According to Wilson, Odysseus is not favoured by Athena because he is morally superior; instead she admires his intelligence and resourcefulness, qualities that distinguish him from other mortals. Athena is her protector and on the other-hand Poseidon is his greatest divine adversary. Odysseus blinds Polyphemus, one of the cyclops, his father, Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea and storms, brings wrath upon the hero. Odysseus’s homecoming is interrupted by brutal storms and shipwrecks by Poseidon.

The hero’s voyage is imagined across an imaginary Mediterranean, coexistence of the real places are there with mythical landscapes. Troy and Ithaca correspond to real locations in Turkey and Greece. Places associated with Calypso, Circe, and the Cyclopes remain as a subject of scholarly debate as their existence belongs to legend.

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What This Poem Means Now

The poem is “small and ordinary”, and the story is of “a man” who is “not” ‘the’ man, but one of the many men. A man of extraordinary, cognitive, psychological, and military power. This is according to Wilson’s note. She also adds that “the story of a man whose grand adventure is simply to go back to his own home, when he tries to turn everything back to the way it was before he went away. For this hero, mere survival is the most amazing feat of all.”

‘The Odyssey’ has already been adapted before by The Coen Brothers in their 2000 film, O Brother, where art thou? In 2026, Nolan has adapted the poem to be his 13th feature film and will be out in theatres on Friday, July 17, 2026.

[GRT]

(Edited By Harsh Pandey)

