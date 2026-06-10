Barker's Reality Rendering Commentary Becomes a Stepping Stone for The Film 'Obsession’

“What are you afraid of Baron?”

We won’t miss any chance to not discuss Baron or “Bear”. Bear is certainly a troubled young man, and he surely resonates with many young people around the globe, but what truly drives him into the mess that he was never thought of being part of, naturally he was the reason why there was a mess in the first place. Johnston’s ‘Bear’ doesn’t complain but internally keeps all to himself, the notion of being an innocuous person is what makes ‘Bear’ conclusive. Barker decides to let the audience be the judge of it, Baron’s hesitation lay down all the intentions that he might have for his feelings for Nicki, his childhood friend who he dearly “loves” but is not ready to face the consequences. A frequent fear among men that is the thought of getting rejected, pushes Baron to the level of non-acceptance. The decisions you make have consequences that never go unjudged. Baron is deep into the madness that he surely thinks he is responsible for. Can we really sympathize with Baron or not?

A Non-Negotiable Pact

This implication is related to Nicki, why is there a non-negotiable pact between her and Baron? We can see that Baron likes Nicki, but Nicki has no say in this but rather calling their relationship as platonic. Navarrette’s Nicki brings more questions to the table questioning the exact intentions that would be required to stop the mess to be moved further in the future. Her presence affects Baron more than anything, but Nicki is complicated. The abstract nature of Nicki’s emotion drives Baron’s feelings to wander astray in a never-ending void. Both remain uncertain, but whose fault is it? ‘Obsession’ matches the level of insanity that becomes a big pile of mess, Nicki and Baron are stuck forever in a curse that is non-negotiable.