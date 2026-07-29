The Odyssey (2026) Review: How Nolan Made the Homeric Epic a Spiritual Sequel to Oppenheimer

Nolan has had so much experience in practicing this non-linear narrative style that it is a masterfully interwoven in his latest film. Although, his signature style can sometimes become so convoluted and loud that it becomes just a self-indulgent tale, overriding the plot of the film (looking at you, Tenet). However, in The Odyssey, Nolan strikes the perfect balance in telling different narratives simultaneously.

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The most crucial part of of The Odyssey is Odysseus’s return home, but he can only return home if he remembers his past. The same past he is trying to forget because at the core he is war veteran riddled with trauma. What Nolan’s Odysseus is witnessing are symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, leading him to eventually take solace in lotus flowers and calypso to literally forget his pains.

On the other hand, his son Telemachus is on a different journey into manhood. He is on the quest to find his father and learn more about him. All he has heard and known about Odysseus is from his mother, suitors, the Bard’s tales, the unreliable tales of beggars, and finally Menelaus, who served right by his father’s side. But now his position demands that merely learning about his father is not enough, he has to fulfill his responsibilities as well.

Another theme that is masterfully woven in the narrative is the fall of Ithaca, which, as Odysseus believes, was set forth from the fall of Troy. The former's fall is more metaphorical than Troy's as the Zeus's law is leaving the island without a ruler.

All these narratives— Ithaca forgetting his King and Gods, Telemachus learning about his father, and King Odysseus remembering his home, family and Gods— are running parallelly. It is interwoven into each other seamlessly, as evident from the transitions between the two narratives. As Telemachus learns a new detail about his father, we cut to his father, Odysseus stripped away of his glory and titles. And as the hero of the Trojan war remembers a new detail about his family, we cut away to his family remembering the lost King again.

However, Odysseus is not only remembering his family. The Hero of the Trojan War is also riddled with the same traumatic vision. The same shot of him on a staircase at Troy is revisited again and again but he hasn’t remembered it fully, or rather he doesn’t want to confront it yet. Him finally narrating the events of Troy to his wife is evermore important in this regard as it is an expression of a man remembering his trauma in order to let go.

The Question of Adaptation: Making the Great Odysseus’s Journey More Humane