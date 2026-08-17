AICWA Pays Tribute to Late Actress Ananya Raj: Loss for the Entire Film Fraternity

The body took to their X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note for the actress. They wrote, “With profound grief and a heavy heart, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) mourns the untimely demise of actress Ananya Raj, who passed away at the young age of just 27 on 15 July 2026. Her family has now made the news of her passing public, nearly a month after her demise. According to the family, Ananya had been battling health issues for the past year, during which she went through immense physical and mental challenges. Despite these difficult circumstances, her family remembered her as a strong-spirited girl who lived like a Queen”.