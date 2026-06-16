‘Kumkum Bhagya’ fame Sanchita Ugale Passes Away by Suicide

MUMBAI, June 15 (IANS) Television actress Sanchita Ugale, known for her role in “Kumkum Bhagya,” has reportedly passed away by suicide.

According to police reports, the 22-year-old actress died by suicide at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building, Aachole Village, in Nalasopara East. The incident took place on June 14 between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station said that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan using a saree. After being alerted, family members and locals rushed her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead-on arrival.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after being informed and conducted an inquest report before sending the body for post-mortem examination. Officials have stated that a detailed investigation is being conducted from all possible angles. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father, Machhindra Ugale, Aachole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.

Police said that the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be determined, and further investigation is in progress.

The news has left the television industry in shock, with condolences pouring in for the late actress. Further details regarding the circumstances are awaited.

For the unversed, Sanchita Ugale was slowly establishing herself in the television and film industry. She became widely known for playing Diya Tandon in the popular Zee TV show “Kumkum Bhagya.” She had previously shared that working on the long-running series was a turning point in her life, as it brought her recognition and helped shape her career.

The actress also appeared in “Wagle Ki Duniya” as Ruchita Jaitley. She later went on to play the lead role of Sukoon in the Dangal TV show “Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi,” opposite Sorab Bedi. Alongside her television career, Sanchita also featured in films and OTT projects. She portrayed the younger version of Tara Rani in Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama “Chhaava.”

She was also seen in “Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout,” which also starred veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee.