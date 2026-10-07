A Love Story Defying Societal Norms: How Bengali Actor Debleena Sen and Filmmaker Ashish Avikunthak Fell for Each Other Despite Their 17-Year Age Gap

THERE IS A COMMON EXPRESSION, ‘age is just a number.’ Some believe in this saying in the context of love, while others are taken aback and argue about it. There is a recurring question surrounding this popular phrase: can the age gap between lovers be overlooked if it is true love? In India, people still have regular discourse about subjects such as late marriages, older lovers, and second marriages. Even in these times, does love always prevail?

Some stories make one believe in love, and the story of Bengali actor Debleena Sen and director Ashish Avikunthak is nothing short of an epic romance. Both Debleena and Ashish’s story began with the magic of cinema, and that too Bengali cinema. An epic romance or a story that screams pure love, overlooking all other factors. Debleena and Ashish have a 17-year age gap, and today, they are living happily ever after.



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