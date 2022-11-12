Himachal polls: PM Modi urges people to come out and vote

Facing strong winds of anti-incumbency, the state BJP leadership led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur seems to be banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "charisma", while the main Opposition Congress is eyeing to return to the helm by wooing its 2.5-lakh strong government employees, state's crucial vote bank, with a promise of restoring the old pension scheme.

About 30,000 security personnel, including 67 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and over 11,500 state police personnel have been deployed for the peaceful conduct of polling.

In the 2017 Assembly poll, the BJP won 44 seats, the Congress 21, the CPM one, and the Independents two. The voter turnout in the 2017 poll was 75.57 percent.

The counting of votes will be held on December 8. (KB/IANS)