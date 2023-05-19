Global warming: Alarming as water crisis

According to several sources, it has been said again and time again that a global water crisis is imminent.
According to recent studies, the water levels in the major lakes and reservoirs on earth are fast dropping.
Additionally, it is about to dry up: Conversely, there is also speculation that mankind may experience a water crises in the future.
A professor and co-author of Colorado Boulder University conducted this study, which revealed that many lakes around the world are in danger, according to information obtained from the news agency AAFP.
The lakes are drying up, the academics claim that if this continues, then more than 2 billion people might be affected. According to Professor Rajgopal, approximately 25% of the world's population lives in the basin of the lakes.
The professorpointed out that although scientists from all across the world are monitoring the dwindling state of rivers, little concrete action is being made. Disasters in lakes like Aral and the Caspian Sea, according to the research, have signaled this danger.
In actuality, scientists from the United States, Saudi Arabia, and France were part of the team that wrote this research. The scientists used satellite photographs from 1992 through 2020 to study 1,972 of the greatest lakes and reservoirs, according to the information. The water in 53% of the lakes and reservoirs has decreased at a rate of around 22 gigatons each year, according to the same analysis, which sought to understand how and how much the water levels in these lakes have changed over the past 30 years.
Surprisingly, the water level is declining in dry locations, while the amount of water in reservoirs appears to be working in wetter areas. Scientists claim that the study is ongoing and that they are now searching for a solution to this dilemma. [REHASH/NS]