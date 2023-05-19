Global warming: Alarming as water crisis

According to several sources, it has been said again and time again that a global water crisis is imminent.

According to recent studies, the water levels in the major lakes and reservoirs on earth are fast dropping.

Additionally, it is about to dry up: Conversely, there is also speculation that mankind may experience a water crises in the future.

A professor and co-author of Colorado Boulder University conducted this study, which revealed that many lakes around the world are in danger, according to information obtained from the news agency AAFP.

The lakes are drying up, the academics claim that if this continues, then more than 2 billion people might be affected. According to Professor Rajgopal, approximately 25% of the world's population lives in the basin of the lakes.

The professorpointed out that although scientists from all across the world are monitoring the dwindling state of rivers, little concrete action is being made. Disasters in lakes like Aral and the Caspian Sea, according to the research, have signaled this danger.